Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC) versus Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Head to Head Analysis

Vapor (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vapor and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 7 4 0 2.36

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $213.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Vapor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor N/A -570.86% -356.77% Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.51% 16.23% 7.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Vapor and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Vapor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Vapor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vapor and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor N/A N/A -$11.89 million N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $21.39 billion 2.50 $1.71 billion $5.56 33.53

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Vapor.

Volatility & Risk

Vapor has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Vapor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor

Healthier Choices Management Corp. operates natural and organic retail stores in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Grocery and Vapor. The company operates Ada's Natural Market and Paradise Health & Nutrition stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; Mother Earth's Storehouse and Ellwood Thompson stores, which provide organic and health foods, and vitamins; and Greens Natural Food stores that offers organic produce and non-GMO groceries and bulk foods, various local products, juice and smoothie bar, fresh foods, vitamins and supplements, and health and beauty products. It also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products through its TheVitaminStore.com website. In addition, the company offers Q-Unit and Q-Cup technology, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

