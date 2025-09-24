VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.04. 15,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 57,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.44.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

