Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3250.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Vipshop by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vipshop by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 203,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vipshop by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.