Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,117,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 159,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,879 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.