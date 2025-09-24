Wall Street Zen Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Barclays upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

