Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $253.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.80.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.72. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

