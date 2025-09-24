Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the transaction, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock worth $27,618,910 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

NYSE GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

