Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

NYSE CB opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

