Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 2,074 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,640,614 shares of company stock valued at $992,096,077. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.