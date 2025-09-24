Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $78,759,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AVB stock opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.42.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AvalonBay Communities
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.