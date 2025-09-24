Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.