Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $59.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Up 0.0%

MPLX opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Mplx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 35,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 349.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,896,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.