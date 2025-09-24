Westbourne Investments Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westbourne Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.