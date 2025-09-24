Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

