Wolfe Research Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $285.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.52.

ACN stock opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.94. Accenture has a one year low of $234.10 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 41.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

