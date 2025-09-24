Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $152.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.3333.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

