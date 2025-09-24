Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZETA stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.