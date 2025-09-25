33,844 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 830,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,818,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 622,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.