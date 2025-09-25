8,753 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

