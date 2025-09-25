Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.81.

BABA opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

