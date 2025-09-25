Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Holdings Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 231.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HACK stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

