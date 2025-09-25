Analyzing Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeside and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $18.32 million 0.53 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $31.33 billion 0.32 $743.97 million $20.75 16.07

Profitability

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside.

This table compares Lakeside and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Lakeside shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeside and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Lakeside.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeside has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Lakeside on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

