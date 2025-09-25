Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lowered by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $284,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Trading Down 0.8%
AAPL opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.