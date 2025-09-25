AppLovin Corporation $APP Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $641.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $670.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

