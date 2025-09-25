Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2025

Arecor Therapeutics (LON:ARECGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.89% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%.

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Up 19.7%

AREC traded up GBX 14.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.80. 132,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Arecor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 35.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.04. The firm has a market cap of £32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile



Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

Further Reading

