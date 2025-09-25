Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,522,832 shares of company stock worth $980,078,779. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

