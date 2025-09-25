Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,770 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.30 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

