Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 311,679 Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 311,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 39.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

