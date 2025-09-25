Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.18 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 730,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 477,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,902,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,112.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.2%

TDS opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $240,476.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 315,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,138.85. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

