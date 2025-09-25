Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,401 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

