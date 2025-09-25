Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 367,219 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 209,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $473,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $202,184.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,114.16. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 286.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.