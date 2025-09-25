AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,519.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,060.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,809.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.