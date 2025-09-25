Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF $AVDS Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 230.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 57,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

AVDS opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

