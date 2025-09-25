Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $203.34 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

