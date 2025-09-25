Comparing Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) and World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI)

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) and World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and World Surveillance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74% World Surveillance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and World Surveillance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array Digital Infrastructure $3.77 billion 1.09 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -159.63 World Surveillance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Surveillance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Array Digital Infrastructure and World Surveillance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array Digital Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00 World Surveillance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given World Surveillance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Surveillance Group is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats World Surveillance Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About World Surveillance Group

World Surveillance Group Inc. designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications. Its product lines include aerial vehicles focused on providing wireless communications from various altitudes. Its products include Argus One, Stratellite and GTCTrack. The Company, through its subsidiary, Global Telesat Corp. (GTC), provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to the United States Government, defense industry and commercial users. The Company develops and provides an integrated suite of aerospace communications products and services. Its products also include low, mid and high altitude vehicles with various payload capacities for assorted durations.

