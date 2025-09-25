Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Corning Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GLW opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.