CX Institutional Acquires 1,295 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1,146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $103.45.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

