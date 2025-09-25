CX Institutional Acquires 365 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.72.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

