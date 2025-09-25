CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

CX Institutional reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:IFF opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

