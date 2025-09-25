CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Evergy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

