CX Institutional Has $122,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

