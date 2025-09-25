CX Institutional Has $137,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.