CX Institutional Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

CX Institutional raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.