CX Institutional Has $158,000 Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $80.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

