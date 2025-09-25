CX Institutional Increases Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after buying an additional 367,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,091,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

