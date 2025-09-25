CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston $LW

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

