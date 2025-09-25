CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $576.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,070.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.