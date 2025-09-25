CX Institutional Purchases 436 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.