CX Institutional Purchases 436 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $85.83.
Albemarle Stock Performance
NYSE:ALB opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
