CX Institutional Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

CX Institutional increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

