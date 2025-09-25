CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4,242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,911 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after buying an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

